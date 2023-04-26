The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Curry tallied 32 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 126-125 win versus the Kings.

In this piece we'll examine Curry's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 29.4 30.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.0 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.1 PRA 43.5 41.8 40.5 PR -- 35.5 35.4 3PM 4.5 4.9 5.1



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings

Curry is responsible for taking 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.2 per game.

He's knocked down 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Kings give up 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 42.2 rebounds per game, the Kings are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 26.7 per game.

The Kings give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 43 32 5 4 5 0 1 4/20/2023 37 36 6 3 6 1 2 4/17/2023 41 28 3 6 3 1 0 4/15/2023 37 30 6 2 6 0 0 4/7/2023 33 25 7 6 3 1 2 11/13/2022 37 27 6 4 3 0 1 11/7/2022 38 47 8 8 7 0 0 10/23/2022 31 33 5 2 7 0 1

