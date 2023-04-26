Taylor Hall will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at TD Garden in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hall interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Taylor Hall vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hall Season Stats Insights

Hall has averaged 15:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In Hall's 61 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hall has a point in 32 games this season (out of 61), including multiple points eight times.

Hall has an assist in 20 of 61 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hall's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hall Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 61 Games 11 37 Points 13 16 Goals 5 21 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.