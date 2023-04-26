Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will hit the field on Wednesday at Target Field against Kenta Maeda, who is expected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Twins (-120). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -120 +100 8 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees were upset in every contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been posted as the underdog four times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, New York has been at least a +100 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 24 chances this season.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 4-4 9-3 4-8 11-8 2-3

