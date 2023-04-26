On Wednesday, April 26, Trevor Larnach's Minnesota Twins (14-10) host the New York Yankees (13-11) at Target Field, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET. The Twins will be going for a series sweep.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 12 out of the 15 games, or 80%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 11-3 (winning 78.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Yankees have been a moneyline underdog of -120 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +250 - 2nd

