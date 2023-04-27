Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Hicks (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with two walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is hitting .129 with three walks.
- Hicks has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.67).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
- Heaney (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
