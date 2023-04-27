Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .517 this season.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 19 of 24 games this year (79.2%), with at least two hits on five occasions (20.8%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.5% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.

He has scored in nine games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (12.5%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings