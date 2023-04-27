Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-6.5
|230.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 38 times.
- The average point total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
- Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|54
|65.9%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Celtics have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
- The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.
- Boston is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|19-24
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|4-2
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
