Player props are listed for Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-105) 9.5 (-139) 4.5 (+100) 3.5 (+110)

The 30.5 point total set for Tatum on Thursday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (30.1).

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-125) 6.5 (+105) 3.5 (+110) 2.5 (-110)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 0.1 more than Thursday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Thursday's assists prop bet for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-111) 4.5 (+120) 3.5 (-167) 2.5 (+130)

Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 3.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

White's rebounding average -- 3.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.

White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 3.5 (+110) 8.5 (-149) 2.5 (+105)

The 26.2 points Young scores per game are 1.3 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Young's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Young's assist average -- 10.2 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (8.5).

Young, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (-111) 9.5 (+105) 0.5 (+110)

Clint Capela's 12 points per game average is 2.5 points more than Thursday's over/under.

Capela's per-game rebound average of 11 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).

Capela has averaged 0.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday (0.5).

