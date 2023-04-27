Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at State Farm Arena.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Thursday, April 27

Thursday, April 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were defeated by the Hawks on Tuesday, 119-117. Brown scored 35 in a losing effort, while Young paced the winning squad with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 35 7 5 0 0 4 Jayson Tatum 19 8 8 0 1 1 Derrick White 18 5 4 0 2 2

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (fourth in NBA) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 21.2 6.6 3.8 0.9 0.5 2.4 Derrick White 17.2 4 3.8 0.5 1.1 2.4 Jaylen Brown 16.5 4 2.5 0.8 0.2 1.2 Malcolm Brogdon 12.9 3.2 3.5 0.2 0.2 1.5 Marcus Smart 10.9 2.8 3.3 1.2 0.2 1.9

