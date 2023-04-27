DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .280 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 15 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In nine games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (nine of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.67).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
