Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .179.

In seven of 18 games this year, Kiner-Falefa got a hit, but only one each time.

In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings