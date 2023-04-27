Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .179.
  • In seven of 18 games this year, Kiner-Falefa got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.67 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Heaney (2-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
