Malcolm Brogdon be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon totaled 14 points in his last game, which ended in a 119-117 loss against the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.9 15.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.2 PRA 20.5 22.8 23.6 PR 16.5 19.1 19.4 3PM 1.5 2 1.6



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Hawks

Brogdon has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 10.1% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made two threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brogdon's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118.1 points per game.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are 22nd in the league, allowing 26 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 11.9 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 26 14 3 3 1 0 0 4/23/2023 23 14 4 4 1 0 0 4/21/2023 29 17 1 5 3 0 0 4/18/2023 28 13 7 8 1 1 1 4/15/2023 21 5 5 2 0 0 0 3/11/2023 25 18 4 5 2 0 1

