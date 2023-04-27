The New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Atlanta Braves (17-8) play the Miami Marlins (12-13)

The Marlins will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.363 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.363 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.421 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -189 +160 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (17-8) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-12)

The Dodgers will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.292 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.292 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI) LAD Key Player: James Outman (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -169 +143 8

The Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) play host to the Seattle Mariners (11-13)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.333 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.333 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.266 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -115 -104 8

The Chicago Cubs (13-10) host the San Diego Padres (13-13)

The Padres will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Thursday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.340 AVG, 2 HR, 15 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.340 AVG, 2 HR, 15 RBI) SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.326 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

SD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -142 +120 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (11-13) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (9-16)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.326 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.326 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

SF Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -146 +124 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (13-12) play the Oakland Athletics (5-20)

The Athletics will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Thursday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.280 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Hunter Renfroe (.280 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.315 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)

LAA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -308 +247 8

The Detroit Tigers (9-14) take on the Baltimore Orioles (16-8)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.218 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.218 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.271 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)

BAL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -156 +133 8

The Chicago White Sox (7-18) host the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5)

The Rays will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.236 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.236 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI) TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -149 +127 7

The New York Mets (14-11) host the Washington Nationals (9-14)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.245 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.245 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -233 +192 8

The Minnesota Twins (14-11) host the Kansas City Royals (6-19)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.238 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)

Joey Gallo (.238 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.284 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -197 +166 8

The Texas Rangers (14-10) play the New York Yankees (14-11)

The Yankees will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.266 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -167 +141 8

