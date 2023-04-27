Yankees vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andrew Heaney will attempt to slow down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when they square off against his Texas Rangers on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +135 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Yankeesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-165
|+135
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-2.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have gone 14-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- New York has gone 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-16-0 record against the over/under.
- The Yankees have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-7
|5-4
|10-3
|4-8
|12-8
|2-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.