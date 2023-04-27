Andrew Heaney will attempt to slow down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when they square off against his Texas Rangers on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +135 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-2.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 14-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

New York has gone 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

New York has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-16-0 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 5-4 10-3 4-8 12-8 2-3

