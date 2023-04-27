How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will see Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Texas Rangers in the first game of a four-game series, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank ninth-best in MLB action with 31 total home runs.
- New York ranks 17th in baseball with a .392 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- New York ranks 19th in runs scored with 108 (4.3 per game).
- The Yankees are 21st in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.
- New York has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.36).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.149).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering four hits.
- Cole is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Cole will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.8 frames per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Sonny Gray
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Joe Ryan
|4/26/2023
|Twins
|W 12-6
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kenta Maeda
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Bibee
