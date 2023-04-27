Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will see Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Texas Rangers in the first game of a four-game series, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank ninth-best in MLB action with 31 total home runs.

New York ranks 17th in baseball with a .392 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

New York ranks 19th in runs scored with 108 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees are 21st in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

New York has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.36).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.149).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering four hits.

Cole is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Cole will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.8 frames per outing.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins L 6-1 Away Jhony Brito Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Twins L 6-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/26/2023 Twins W 12-6 Away Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/27/2023 Rangers - Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers - Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers - Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians - Home Domingo Germán Peyton Battenfield 5/2/2023 Guardians - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.