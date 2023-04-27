In the series opener on Thursday, April 27, Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (14-11) as they square off against the Texas Rangers (14-10), who will answer with Andrew Heaney. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +145. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (4-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-1, 4.34 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Yankees have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

New York has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Rangers have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+125) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +250 - 2nd

