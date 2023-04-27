The New York Yankees (14-11) and Texas Rangers (14-10) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Yankees are coming off a series defeat to the Twins, and the Rangers a series loss to the Reds.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (4-0) for the Yankees and Andrew Heaney (2-1) for the Rangers.

Yankees vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (4-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-1, 4.34 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (4-0) will take the mound for the Yankees, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of .79 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .153 in five games this season.

He has four quality starts in five chances this season.

Cole has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (2-1) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing batters have a .232 batting average against him.

Heaney has one quality start under his belt this season.

Heaney will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

