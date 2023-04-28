The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are up 3-2 in the series. The Bruins are the favorite, with -180 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Panthers, who have +155 moneyline odds.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we think will bring home the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-180)

Bruins (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-6-17 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Boston is 19-6-3 (41 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 70 games (61-5-4, 126 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 33-3-3 to register 69 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-6 (82 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Bruins went 29-3-0 in those matchups (58 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

