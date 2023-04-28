Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are ahead 3-2 in the series. The Bruins are listed with -175 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+150).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-175)
|Panthers (+150)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 61 of their 76 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.3%).
- Boston has a record of 38-12 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (76.0% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been made an underdog 21 times this season, and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.
- Florida has entered six games this season as an underdog by +150 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
- The Panthers have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston hit the over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are putting up 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins net the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.
- On defense, the Bruins are the strongest unit in league play, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Florida's past 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
