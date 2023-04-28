Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .180 with four doubles and five walks.
- This year, Wong has totaled at least one hit in seven of 20 games (35.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In 15.0% of his games this year, Wong has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Bieber (1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 34th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
