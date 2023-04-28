The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .180 with four doubles and five walks.
  • This year, Wong has totaled at least one hit in seven of 20 games (35.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In 15.0% of his games this year, Wong has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Bieber (1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 34th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
