Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero is batting .160 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

Cordero has had a base hit in seven of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his chances at the plate.

Cordero has an RBI in five of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

