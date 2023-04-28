Hampus Lindholm will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play on Friday at BB&T Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of +48, while averaging 23:10 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has a goal in 10 of 80 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Lindholm has a point in 39 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 11 times.

Lindholm has an assist in 33 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Lindholm's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 11 53 Points 2 10 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

