The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (31.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.68 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 29th, .787 WHIP ranks third, and 14.5 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
