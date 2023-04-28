Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Rangers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (31.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.68 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 29th, .787 WHIP ranks third, and 14.5 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.