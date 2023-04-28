Oswaldo Cabrera -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .211 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • In five games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
  • The Rangers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.04), third in WHIP (.787), and second in K/9 (14.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
