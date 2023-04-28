The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 24 hits, batting .238 this season with 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 136th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Devers has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (15 of 25), with multiple hits eight times (32.0%).

He has hit a home run in 32.0% of his games in 2023, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 56.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings