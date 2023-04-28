Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (13-13) and the Cleveland Guardians (12-13) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on April 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (1-1) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (1-1) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN

Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The past 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 3-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (146 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule