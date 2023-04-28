The Cleveland Guardians (12-13) visit the Boston Red Sox (13-13) to open a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Guardians are on the back of a series defeat to the Rockies, and the Red Sox a series loss to the Orioles.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (1-1) versus the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (1-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (1-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (1-1, 4.58 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.

Pivetta will try to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will send Bieber (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.23, a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.174 in five games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Bieber has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 34th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.