Reese McGuire -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has four doubles and two walks while batting .341.
  • In 56.3% of his 16 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
  • In four games this season (25.0%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
