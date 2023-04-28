Taylor Hall will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet on Friday at BB&T Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hall's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Taylor Hall vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hall Season Stats Insights

In 61 games this season, Hall has averaged 15:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In Hall's 61 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hall has a point in 33 games this season (out of 61), including multiple points eight times.

Hall has an assist in 20 of 61 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hall's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Hall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hall Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 61 Games 12 37 Points 14 16 Goals 6 21 Assists 8

