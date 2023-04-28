The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .139 with three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Casas has had a base hit in nine of 24 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Casas has had at least one RBI in 20.8% of his games this season (five of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).

He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings