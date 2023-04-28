Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .226.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Calhoun has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.68 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.04), third in WHIP (.787), and second in K/9 (14.5) among pitchers who qualify.
