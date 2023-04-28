On Friday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .226.
  • Calhoun has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Calhoun has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.68 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
  • deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.04), third in WHIP (.787), and second in K/9 (14.5) among pitchers who qualify.
