Yankees vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees will play on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Aaron Judge among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The Rangers are -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+155). The contest's total has been set at 7 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-190
|+155
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- New York's games have gone over the total in nine of its 26 chances.
- The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-7
|6-4
|10-3
|5-8
|12-8
|3-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.