Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the New York Yankees and projected starter Clarke Schmidt on Friday at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 34 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 68 extra-base hits, New York ranks 17th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees' .232 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 112 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Yankees rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

New York averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.31 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.139 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

None of Schmidt's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Schmidt has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.0 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins L 6-1 Away Jhony Brito Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Twins L 6-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/26/2023 Twins W 12-6 Away Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/27/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers - Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers - Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians - Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians - Home Gerrit Cole Peyton Battenfield 5/3/2023 Guardians - Home Clarke Schmidt Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.