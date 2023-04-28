Jacob deGrom will take the hill for the Texas Rangers (14-11) on Friday, April 28 against the New York Yankees (15-11), who will counter with Clarke Schmidt. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Yankees are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-225). The over/under is 7 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (2-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Yankees this season with a +180 moneyline set for this game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +250 - 2nd

