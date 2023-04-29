The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.387), slugging percentage (.505) and OPS (.893) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (15.4%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has driven home a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games.

In 38.5% of his games this year (10 of 26), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings