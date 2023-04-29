On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .265 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

LeMahieu has recorded a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 43.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings