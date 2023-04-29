Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .253 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 69th in slugging.
- In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (42.3%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.20), 64th in WHIP (1.410), and 17th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.