The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran, who went 3-for-4 with three doubles last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .436 with eight doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 11 games this year, with at least two hits in 54.5% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Duran has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Plesac (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .354 to his opponents.
