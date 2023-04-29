Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Trevino (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.
- Trevino has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Trevino has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.20 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th.
