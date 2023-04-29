Justin Turner -- batting .282 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner leads Boston in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 27 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Turner has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Plesac (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .354 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.