The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 29, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS. The Maple Leafs lead 3-2 in the series.

You can tune in to TBS to see the Maple Leafs attempt to take down the Lightning.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TBS Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/27/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-2 TB 4/24/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 5-4 (F/OT) TOR 4/22/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR 4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 36 goals over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5% Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8% Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game), seventh in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs are ninth in the NHL in scoring (278 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players