On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .213 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.

He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings