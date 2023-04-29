Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .213 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.4% of those games.
- He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.20), 64th in WHIP (1.410), and 17th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
