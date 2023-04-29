On Saturday, Rafael Devers (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 24 hits, batting .231 this season with 16 extra-base hits.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 144th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Devers has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).

Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (30.8%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 53.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings