Red Sox vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida head into the second of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Guardians have +115 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).
Red Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-140
|+115
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have gone 7-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.3% of those games).
- Boston has gone 4-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 58.3%.
- Boston has played in 27 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-9-0).
- The Red Sox have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|6-7
|9-4
|4-9
|7-9
|6-4
