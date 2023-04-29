On Saturday, Willie Calhoun (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .235 with a double and two walks.

In six of 10 games this season (60.0%), Calhoun has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

Calhoun has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings