Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (15-11) squaring off against the New York Yankees (15-12) at 7:05 PM ET (on April 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) versus the Yankees and Jhony Brito (2-2).

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Yankees were upset in every contest.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
  • The Yankees have been named as the underdog five times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
  • New York has played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
  • The offense for New York is the No. 19 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (114 total runs).
  • Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 24 @ Twins L 6-1 Jhony Brito vs Sonny Gray
April 25 @ Twins L 6-2 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
April 26 @ Twins W 12-6 Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
April 27 @ Rangers W 4-2 Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
April 28 @ Rangers L 5-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Jacob deGrom
April 29 @ Rangers - Jhony Brito vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 30 @ Rangers - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Martín Pérez
May 1 Guardians - Domingo Germán vs Cal Quantrill
May 2 Guardians - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Bibee
May 3 Guardians - Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
May 5 @ Rays - Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos

