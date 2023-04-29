Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Jhony Brito on the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been named as the underdog five times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, New York has been at least a +115 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 27 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-7 6-5 10-3 5-9 12-9 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.