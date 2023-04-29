Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Jhony Brito on the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rangers Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rangers -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • The Yankees have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees have been named as the underdog five times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
  • This season, New York has been at least a +115 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
  • The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • New York and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 27 games with a total this season.
  • The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-7 6-5 10-3 5-9 12-9 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.