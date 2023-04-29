Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Texas Rangers-New York Yankees matchup at Globe Life Field on Saturday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .253/.371/.448 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 13 RBI (28 total hits).

He's slashing .295/.387/.505 so far this year.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 at Twins Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Apr. 24 6.0 6 4 3 7 1 at Royals Apr. 18 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Royals Apr. 12 5.0 10 6 6 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 7 5.2 5 2 2 6 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 1 5.0 6 3 3 6 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 30 hits with six doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.364/.490 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 26 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .265/.318/.520 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

