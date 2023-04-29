Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Rangers on April 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Texas Rangers-New York Yankees matchup at Globe Life Field on Saturday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .253/.371/.448 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 13 RBI (28 total hits).
- He's slashing .295/.387/.505 so far this year.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 5.20 ERA ranks 64th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 17th.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|6.0
|6
|4
|3
|7
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 12
|5.0
|10
|6
|6
|7
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 7
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 1
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jhony Brito's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 30 hits with six doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.364/.490 on the year.
- Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 26 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .265/.318/.520 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.