On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (batting .227 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

In 78.6% of his games this season (22 of 28), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in three games this season (10.7%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 11 games this year (39.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%).

He has scored in 64.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings