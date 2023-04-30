Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Sunday, April 30 showcases the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers meeting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. The Bruins are favored, with -225 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup with the Panthers, who have +190 moneyline odds.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)

Bruins (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.6)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 11-6-17 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 65-12-5.

In the 28 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-3 record (good for 41 points).

In the five games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has scored exactly two goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 71 games (61-6-4, 126 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 33-3-3 to record 69 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Boston is 38-11-6 (82 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 29-3-0 (58 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

